At least six migrants deported on June 9 from the United States to Guatemala tested positive for COVID-19 after the Central American country suspended flights for at least a month for being a source of contagion.

The new cases were reported by a health official who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak. The Ministry of Health officially informed that it would not give details of the infections for fear that migrants would be stigmatized.

The flight in which the last migrants carrying the virus arrived landed in the country on the afternoon of June 9, with 40 adults and 10 minors from Alexandria, Louisiana. Before, the United States had sent a flight from the same place where at least 65 migrants were also infected.

Dr. Edwin Asturias, in charge of the Presidential Commission Against Coronavirus, told The Associated Press that he was “partially” aware of the new infections, since more tests were still needed.

With these there are already about 190 Guatemalan migrants who have been sent from the United States infected. According to the last official report of the first days of June, 186 had tested positive for the virus, despite the fact that Guatemala demanded that the United States test before sending the migrants and issue them a medical certificate stating that they are negative to the virus.

Asturias said that “the arrival of infected migrants cannot be 100% avoided” due to various factors, including the fact that the test is carried out when the disease is being incubated and therefore is negative.

The doctor assured that in order to minimize the risk, not only have medical tests been requested, but also a maximum of 50 passengers have been demanded on each plane so that there is distance on the flights and that the deportees wear masks and follow health protocols.

Due to the contagions, Guatemala suspended the arrival of flights of deportees at least four times.

The organization Refugio Internacional presented a study in which it explained that “the deportations and returns carried out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbate challenges and contribute to the spread of the virus.”

He added that the US administration has responded to the pandemic by insisting on the continued detention of asylum seekers by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) “instead of using alternatives that allow social distancing.”

Since the pandemic began until June, the United States has deported 2,359 Guatemalans, including 361 minors.

“Guatemalans deported during the pandemic come home to face increasing levels of food insecurity and a stagnant economy that is hampered by border closings and movement restrictions. Both adults and children face stigma and an increased risk of violent attacks as fear and misinformation about the disease continue to spread, “the organization said.

As of Monday, Guatemala reported 13,222 people positive for coronavirus and 547 deaths.