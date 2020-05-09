Chronicle: Another prisoner and deported by cell phone. Rafael Reséndiz and his family are living a nightmare. The police have made it clear that they will continue with these kinds of controls on the streets.

In Georgia, driving with your cell phone in your hands has been illegal for some years, but there are many drivers who seem to be unaware of the law.

State legislation that restricts the use of electronic devices behind the wheel is so severe that it does not even allow one to have physical contact with these devices, including carrying them hand-held or leaning on the legs.

However, daily, local police officers impose dozens of penalties for this infraction on drivers of all races, because it is worth clarifying that it is not only Latinos who violate this law.

However, for an American, receiving a fine for going with the cell phone in his hands does not have major repercussions, since the punishment is a fine of $ 50 (the first time), less a point on the driver’s license.

But for the tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants who transit the streets of our state daily, the legal repercussions are far greater than those.

For example, I want to tell you about the case of Rafael Reséndiz, a Mexican citizen who, incidentally, is casually turning 24 today.

Last week Reséndiz drove her truck at midday on the Buford Highway, one of the busiest roads in the city of Norcross.

He did not count on the fact that a patrol car from that town was parked on the side of the street, watching if any motorist passed by texting.

Suddenly, Reséndiz’s vehicle appeared and Officer Piñero went after him, assuring that he saw him with the cell phone in his hands.

The agent’s patrol camera captured the traffic stop, but the violation was not, although Piñero assures that he did have the phone in his hands.

Regardless of whether or not this was the case, Reséndiz was in dire straits, having no valid license, which in Georgia is a secure jail.

Just minutes after allegedly being caught red-handed, or rather on the cell phone, Reséndiz was handcuffed despite the pleas of his partner, a young woman also Hispanic and pregnant.

Reséndiz was transferred to the Gwinnett County Detention Center, where, unluckily, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) has a constant presence.

Upon arrival at the prison, federal agents questioned him and, after discovering that he was undocumented, put him on a hold known as “hold.”

Consequently, Reséndiz is already in deportation process, although of course not all is lost yet.

And it is only a matter of time to know if the authorities will give him the opportunity to leave to fight his case, or if they decide to expel him to the land where he was born.