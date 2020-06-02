June 1, 2020 | 6:50 pm

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said Monday that he will mobilize federal resources to stop the wave of protests registered in recent days in a large part of American cities, after the death of an African-American citizen named George Floyd at the hands of a policeman.

He recommended that governors and mayors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to dominate the streets.

They must have an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If they refuse, it will deploy the United States Army to help them,

he commented.

The president added that for the country’s capital, he will mobilize soldiers, military personnel and security agents to stop looting, vandalism, assaults and other crimes against private property.

The curfew in Washington D.C. will be applied from seven o’clock at night strictly,

said.

Trump supported Floyd’s family and pledged to give justice to his death and recognized those who protested peacefully.

I am their president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters, but in recent days, our nation has been caught by professional, violent, incendiary, looters, criminals, rioters, and other anarchists.

stressed the Republican.

Before suffocating to death, Floyd was arrested by four Minneapolis police officers where one of them, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on the detainee’s neck even though he was on the ground unarmed, handcuffed and without resistance.

The protests began in Los Angeles and later in Denver, after the video of the arrest was released. Other cities that registered protests were Phoenix, New York and the capital.