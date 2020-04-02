Proximus ensures Thursday be in contact with the municipalities concerned by the deployment, since Wednesday, of its 5G after several of them in Wallonia have complained of having been put before the fait accompli.

“If the communication was not clear enough, we apologize,” reacts the operator, who however claims to have undertaken all the necessary technical procedures. Proximus announced Tuesday, as part of the presentation of its strategy for 2022, the deployment as of Wednesday of a 5G ‘light’ in 30 municipalities across the country. In Wallonia, Wavre, Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve, Namur and even Gembloux have denounced having been confronted with a fait accompli and not having been informed of this launch.

When contacted, the operator indicated that he apologized if his communication was not clear enough and said that he fully understood the “legitimate” request for information from these municipalities. He claims to be in dialogue with the communes and the aldermen who contacted him on this subject to give them “clear and precise” answers to the questions raised by their citizens. These were also published on the company’s website.

When asked if the company had launched 5G without notifying the authorities and the municipalities, she replied, however, that she had undertaken all the necessary technical procedures. It therefore requested and received authorization from BIPT to use the 3G spectrum for 4G and 5G and has submitted a file for each request to the Scientific Institute of Public Health (ISSEP) for compliance with Walloon emission standards.

The technical information was then communicated to the competent aldermen of the municipalities on March 13 and was not the subject of a request for information or a judgment on their part. The files were therefore tacitly accepted, as is the case for the majority of files of this type.

Finally, nothing has changed since Wednesday in terms of transmission power in the municipalities concerned, says Proximus, refuting any negative impact on the flora and fauna. The operator uses existing antennas for its 5G as well as the frequency band already used for 2G and 3G. The standards currently in force in the south of the country are therefore respected, which has been certified by the ISSEP and communicated to the services in charge of files related to the environment of each municipality, he concludes.