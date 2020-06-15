The Boston Celtics they could still end up getting a pick from the Draft 2020, although it will not depend on them, but on Memphis Grizzlies. The Tennessee team will send a first round of the 2020 draft to the Celtics if it occurs outside of the top-6. If the Grizzlies end up choosing among the top six, they’ll send the Celtics one of 2021 already unprotected.

Using @ FiveThirtyEight’s projected NBA standings for the rest of the season, the Boston Celtics would have the following picks in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft: # 14 – via Memphis # 28 – own # 30 – via Milwaukee – Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 1, 2020

What is commented, of course, is that the best thing for the Celtics is to grab the pick this year, since the Grizzlies seem to be in full swing thanks to young stars like Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. In fact, in these moments occupy playoffs place in the West (we will see if they keep it in Orlando because they have 3 or 4 teams stalking them).

Thus, if the Grizzlies are going to improve next year, better to stay with this year’s pick, which will surely be higher than the next one (although you never know).

The other reason that the Celtics want to choose this year in some desirable position among the top 15 is the fact that the 2020 class of the draft is loaded with good and interesting players, so those in green would have already noticed some that they could incorporate into their staff.

We will see what ends up happening. In any case, it does not depend on them.