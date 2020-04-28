Nobody would know that Gabriela Pugliese received friends at home for a party if she had not posted photos on social networks. Once in secrecy, the event would not have caused such a disaster to the image of the fitness influencer or the flight of several sponsoring brands of its content. But, what is the fun of promoting a social movement without showing it to millions of followers, isn’t it? In the era of evasion of privacy, opening up intimacy became the rule for those fleeing anonymity and circumspection.

Many internet celebrities fail to control the urge to film and publicize almost everything about intimacy

Photo: Vecteezy / Disclosure

The social isolation imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic created a dilemma for internet celebrities: continue to display a perfect life, in the style of the wonderful world of Guys (and thus guarantee many likes and paid posts), or adapt photos, videos and texts to the reality that requires restraint, prudence and empathy? Proceed with encouraging the idolatry of one’s own image or showing yourself to be conscious, engaged and supportive? The planetary crisis caused by the new coronavirus dismantles Instagram’s frivolous archetypes and stimulates (or compels) influencers to self-reflect.

The advertising market has adopted the social responsibility discourse. As the Washington Olivetto icon said, it is not time to sell, but to inform and provide a service. Brands that invest in digital influencers monitor posts closely. They do not want to be associated with those who are irresponsible in relation to public health. On the other hand, some big advertisers surf the fad of live shows and posts with humanitarian speech. Many TV and web celebrities disguise their desire to appear and earn money by presenting themselves as a good example in the role of opinion leader.

Will this challenge of the superficiality of social networks result in anything concrete? Will we have more quality ideas in the post-quarantine? Skeptics will say: no, everything will be back to ‘normal’; voluntary overexposure, excessive curiosity about the lives of others and commercial appeal will resurface strongly. Optimists, on the other hand, believe in a transformation of society in general and of the web in particular, with the enhancement of interpersonal relationships inside and outside the internet. This miracle is hard to believe.

