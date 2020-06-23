Until the security measures are clear and well established, streaming concerts will continue to be part of this “new normal” that we are facing. And the truth is that we do not complain, because it is a good exercise for when the live shows return and it is still necessary to see from the comfort of our homes some jewels that our favorite bandss have saved as Depeche Mode.

In September of last year, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andrew Fletcher presented us with a rather special project in which they were working, SPIRITS in the Forest, a concert / documentary with which the band returned to work with the great Anton Corbijn, who recorded with them great videos like “Enjoy The Silence”, “Strangelove”, “Behind The Wheel”, “Personal Jesus”, “Policy of Truth” and more.

During all these months, they announced that this movie would hit theaters around the world for a single show on November 21, 2019. Although we went divers to see SPIRITS in the Forest, later the band said it would be released as a DVD and Blu-Ray with extra material – which fans appreciate. But now and since we’re all still home, They have decided to release it in streaming.

The documentary focuses at the shows that Depeche Mode gave on July 23 and 25, 2018 at the Waldbühne (Forest Theater) in Berlin, Germany, concerts with which they closed their world tour Global Spirit Tour. This place is quite special, since it is one of the most beautiful forums in Europe, where nature plays an important part of the show, so you can imagine how those presentations got.

But beyond being a live album, with the band playing their greatest hits and the songs from their most recent studio album, Spirit, in addition to the images of the spectacular concert they gave, The stories of six fans of the group and how the music of Gahan, Gore and Fletcher has influenced over the years at different points in their lives will be mixed..

If you want to see this jewel that Depeche Mode has prepared for all of us, we tell you that SPIRITS in the Forest will be broadcast completely free for the first and only time on June 25 at 2 pm Central Mexico time through the Live Nation channel in Youtube. And if you still don’t know what this documentary / concert is about, We leave the trailer below:

See on YouTube