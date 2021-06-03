National teams



Depay shines with the Netherlands and in Barcelona they want to sign him now: goals



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 3, 2021, 12:30 am

The Lyon striker scored a double in a 2-2 draw with Scotland. The Catalans are excited.

Memphis Depay was the figure of the Dutch team in their 2-2 draw against Scotland, in an international friendly match. The attacker from Lyon, from France, scored a double and stood out, just when he sounds louder to sign for FC Barcelona.

And the fact is that the Barça club has plenty of reasons to run and seek the signing of the Dutchman, as he showed his scoring power and even his good hit on a still ball, as he sealed his performance with a goal from a free kick, which meant 2-2 final.