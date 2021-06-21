Depay continues to talk

06/21/2021

On at 19:24 CEST

Memphis Depay is coming out in this Euro Cup. The new signing of Barça once again showed against North Macedonia that he is a mobile striker, capable of falling to the wings and with an instinct of ‘9’ unbecoming of a footballer who began his professional career as a winger. Now Memphis does everything and does it well. Play, make play and, above all, mark.

The last goal was scored against North Macedonia, at the end of a manual counterattack. Memphis reached the heart of the area and, after a subtle touch with his left foot, signed the 0-1 with which the Netherlands were ahead on the scoreboard.

Depay is sweet at the Eurocup and is sending increasingly hopeful messages for Barça fans at each game that passes. The last one, this afternoon scoring his second goal in this tournament. The already Barça player, with 28 international goals, only has ten players who have scored more goals with the ‘Oranje’.

But Depay is not alone in that. The Dutchman also showed against North Macedonia that he keeps his assistant streak intact. He did so in the Netherlands’ third goal, serving Wijnaldum 0-3 on a plate.