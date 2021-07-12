Depathologizing menopause | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

Research questions the hypothesis that reproductive aging is a factor in cognitive decline in women.

The research, carried out at the Faculty of Psychology of the National University of Rosario (UNR) in Argentina, summoned 100 women between 18 and 79 years old, who underwent different cognitive tests to evaluate a possible deterioration of their executive abilities .

Pablo Martino is a doctor in psychology, teacher and researcher and co-director of the Laboratory of Cognition and Emotion of the Faculty of Psychology of the UNR. Together with an international team of researchers, he conducted this study to determine how menopause impacts the cognitive performance of women.

“Cognitive functions are the capacities linked to our ability to function autonomously. Its deterioration is one of the main negative changes related to age; however, the pattern and magnitude of this decrease are highly variable and respond to many factors related to the way of life of each person, the genetic load and the environment ”, explains Martino to Argentina Investiga.

For Martino, there is a cultural tendency to consider menopause as a stage of loss and this can influence the way in which women go through this period of life. “Based on this widely expanded hypothesis that menopause would be an incidence factor in cognitive decline, we did this study.”

The researcher points out that there is not much research on the impact of menopause on cognitive abilities, while the medical literature indicates memory loss, mood swings or mood changes as symptoms of menopause, statements that can influence in the way women feel and are perceived during this stage.

“In general, it was not observed that menopause is associated with lower cognitive performance. An irregular response was only found in a language function, linked to semantic verbal fluency, although only in people with low cognitive reserve. In conclusion, reproductive aging by itself does not explain significant neurocognitive changes ”, points out the researcher.

“Our results reflect that reproductive aging affects, in a very slight way, objective neurocognitive performance. Likewise, we note that ‘cognitive reserve’ (in this study represented by occupational status) emerges as an important mediator between reproductive aging and cognitive functions ”, he adds.

The new research questions the hypothesis that reproductive aging is a factor in cognitive decline in women. (Illustration: Amazings / NCYT)

The researcher considers it very important not to overestimate the cognitive effects of menopause. If we did, “we would be incurring the psychopathologization of one more stage of vital development.”

One hundred healthy adult women were recruited to carry out the research, through social media posts, emails and posters on the UNR campus.

Of the participants, 45 were premenopausal, with regular menstrual cycles, and between the ages of 18 and 49; 31 of the volunteers were perimenopausal, who presented irregularities in their cycles below or above the reference interval of 22 to 35 days or amenorrhea for up to 12 consecutive months, and were in the range of 40 to 57 years; and 24 of the participating women were postmenopausal, that is to say, they had more than twelve months without having menstruation, with ages between 54 and 79 years.

The selection targeted adult women with ovaries without a significant medical or psychiatric history that could affect neurocognitive performance at the time of the evaluation and who did not have any physical or drug-taking condition that could affect their menstrual cycle.

The participants were administered a general survey to collect sociodemographic and reproductive information, and a battery composed of neuropsychological tests, evaluating the functions of working memory, inhibitory control, flexibility, verbal fluency (semantic and phonological) and mental planning. Differences between groups were analyzed controlling for the covariates of age and education.

In the study it turned out that the only aspect in which a deterioration in function was noted among premenopausal women and those who were going through menopause was in the ability to generate words following a command, although only in cases where by profession o educational level, the participants did not have a large cognitive reserve. “This function defines the set of knowledge and learning that a person acquires in the course of his life according to the intellectual challenges to which he was exposed; a kind of ‘symbolic capital’ that helps to better tolerate brain damage and contain deterioration ”, explains the teacher.

In this sense, Martino emphasizes that the cognitive reserve is not something static or that it is acquired at a certain moment in life, “the importance of the reserve is that it can be increased by incorporating certain forms of behavior, such as the habit of reading, writing, brain teasers, taking courses on something that is interesting or pleasant such as painting, drawing, playing an instrument and, fundamentally, social interaction and integration ”.

In fact, as Martino remarks, one must not see the cognitive reserve exclusively under the paradigm of intellectual activity, but also from the perspective of how active a person’s life is.

Likewise, factors such as a healthy diet, especially the so-called Mediterranean diet, low-impact physical activity, good mood, good sleep, and trying to control stress are neuroprotective that help stop the cognitive decline produced by walking. weather.

The research team that developed the project “Effects of reproductive aging on cognitive functions” is made up of Pablo Martino, Mauricio Cervigni from UNR and Conicet, Matias M. Pulopulos, from Ghent University in Belgium and UNED from Spain, Eduardo Audisiof, from the UNR, José Bonet from the Favaloro University, Miguel de Bortoli, from the National University of San Luis and Daniel Politis, from the UBA and Conicet. It was published in the specialized international journal “Aging, Neuropsychology and Cognition”. (Source: Argentina Investiga)