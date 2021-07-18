Deontay Wilder’s shocking fiancee says Tyson Fury seeks to buy time with the excuse of Covid

Telli Swift, the stunning girlfriend of former World Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, took aim at Tyson Fury, claiming that the reigning WBC heavyweight champion and The Ring has withdrawn from the WBC trilogy fight. two boxers this month for reasons other than Covid.

The fight had originally been scheduled for Saturday, July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But it has been postponed due to ‘Gipsy King’s positive coronavirus diagnosis. According to reports, it will take place on Saturday, October 9, on the same stage.

It is said that Fury «He was vaccinated in Miami. Received the first injection. And then he said he didn’t want to get the second because he didn’t want to get sick [de la vacuna] so close to the fight ».

Wilder’s fiancée did not buy this explanation, and explained her opinion in a note with the TMZ portal and also that of her boyfriend who is said “very pissed off” by the matter.

“You have trained so hard, blood, sweat and tears for ‘someone’ to have Covid, when Deontay fights with torn biceps, broken fingers, burns on his arms, and he still fights”said the statuesque woman, in defense of her fiancé.

“I feel like with Covid, when you have sixteen days until the fight, he should still be able to fight and make it happen.”, said the beautiful Telli Swift and sentenced: I don’t think I’m ready. I think he’s buying time, and I feel like Deontay is in his prime ».

“I’ve seen Deontay at camp – his head movement is amazing, his defense is amazing, so I feel like Fury is buying time”added the former champion’s girlfriend

“They say sometime in October, but who knows?”said the former nurse, fashion designer and reality TV star.

And closed: Deontay is more motivated than ever. Eat, sleep, live Tyson Fury. It’s ready for Tyson ».

