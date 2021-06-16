Deontay Wilder opts for silence in the presentation of his trilogy against Tyson Fury

Darío Pérez

A few hours ago, the presentation of the third fight between heavyweights took place Deontay Wilder Y Tyson fury, surrounded by enormous expectation to see the reaction of both fighters.

The atmosphere was tense, and the antecedents invited to think that there could be more than words between the two fighters. The last time they met, in February 2020, Tyson Fury beat before the limit after widely dominating the “Bronze Bomber”; The following months were a compendium of excuses from the American to justify his defeat: that if there was something strange about Fury’s bandage (as if no one on his team had supervised the dressing and gloving process of the «Gypsy King), what if it weighed on him? too much the suit with which he came out and weakened him (the outfit, we understand, is chosen by the boxer himself), that if his trainer betrayed him, and so on.

All this occurred in the first months of the pandemic, to the disbelief and laughter, in equal parts, from Tyson Fury, his team and almost all analysts and fans.

Last night, there was nothing. Not much, not little; nothing. Wilder said a few words at first, those required by contract, and was silent. He did not respond to questions from Crystina Poncher, host of the hearing and commentator for Top Rank, or anyone. Fury himself, in a humorous way, offered to be ubiquitous and sit in his chair and Wilder’s, acquiring a double personality to answer any question they wanted to ask on their behalf. Yes, both. Wilder followed the exchange of words between his new coach, Malik Scott, and Fury sitting between them, impassive, without removing the headphones in which, supposedly, he was listening to music.

Then the face to face. The longest I have ever seen. Six minutes practically in which Fury and Wilder, Wilder and Fury, looked at each other thirty centimeters (both are vaccinated against covid), hieratic. Just some spontaneous gesture from the Brit displaying good humor, smiling, and Wilder taking off his sunglasses. Nothing more, until their respective entourages were in charge of removing them, among themselves, screams and crosses of vacillates.

On July 24, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will have the two contenders have to speak. Sportingly, of course.