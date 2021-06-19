Deontay Wilder doesn’t forget Joshua

Even if Deontay Wilder is focused on regaining his WBC world belt, which Tyson Fury snatched from him, on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Anthony Joshua preparing to make a mandatory title defense against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25, Wilder is not forgetting Joshua.

“I want to fight Joshua, but they don’t want to fight me,” Wilder said.

“I think it would beat him devastatingly,” says the Bronze Bomber.

But for this he will have to beat Tyson Fury, and for now Espabox readers see Fury as the favorite with 65% of the votes:

