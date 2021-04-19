Deontay Wilder: “Boxing is a dirty business”

Since losing to Tyson Fury in February 2020, the former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has stayed away from the spotlight. The American has made a statement to the podcast “We Might Need Counseling Podcast”, in which he confirmed that he will continue boxing.

“I am in boxing for a reason. Love it. I am in love with this. But trust is hard to come by because it is money. Desperate times call for desperate measures. It is a sport that I love and I will continue to do it and show my greatness in it. I have many things that I want to do in this sport. But law firms play an important role in certain things that happen. Certain guys don’t want their boxers to fight some rivals. “Wilder said.

“Boxing is a dirty business. Some people would say that it is a business, but it is a good business when it makes money. I guess everyone is happy when they make money. It is a money driven business. I am not going to beat my sport, although I speak of facts. It is a monstrous sport », sentenced “The Bronze Bomber.”