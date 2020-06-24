Newcomer Deonna Purrazzo will challenge Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts title at the upcoming PPV, Slammiversary on July 18. The fighter will face the current champion, Jordynne Grace.

Deonna Purrazzo will challenge Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary

The newcomer to Impact, Deonna Purrazzo will officially get her first shot at a company title at the upcoming PPV, Slammiversary.

It was confirmed tonight on the Impact show that the fighter will be Jordynne Grace’s next challenger for the Knockouts title on July 18. Deonna debuted two weeks ago on the show attacking Jordynne and putting her on the Fujiwara Armbar. The fighter repeated the same thing last week and now the fight has been confirmed.

Purrazzo made her ring debut on Impact’s tonight show when she overpowered Alisha Edwards in an individual match after making her surrender with the Fujiwara Armbar. After the match, Grace stepped out into the ring but Deonna stepped out before he reached her.

A segment where Grace faced Purrazzo on the SiriusXM Busted Open show aired earlier on the Impact show tonight. In another interview after that, Purrazzo said she came to Impact to become champion and will only face Grace with the Knockouts title at stake.

Purrazzo debuted for Impact after being part of April’s WWE / NXT layoffs. Impact has hinted that other fighters recently fired by WWE will also participate in Slammiversary. Last week, Impact announced that at least one former world champion will be making a comeback in next month’s pay-per-view.

Remember that everything that happens in Impact Wrestling and all the news of world pro wrestling can be found at Wrestling planet.