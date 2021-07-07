Deoleo down 13% since the US tariff truce

Deoleo loses 13% since the EU-US tariff truce

Deoleo continues to maintain an enviable background so far this year in the Continuous Market. In fact, since last January 4 the value increases in the Spanish stock market by 40.3% and is placed as the eleventh best market value. However, the good ends there, because the truth is that, little by little, the value is moving away from its best levels of the exercise.

And it is that, Since its last great accolade, on June 15, the value has already lost 13%. It was the day in which, on the occasion of the first trip to Europe of the US president, Joe Biden and the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von del Leyen They agreed to a 5-year truce with the abolition of mutual tariffs derived from the aid granted mutually to Airbus, in Europe and Boeing in the USA. And it is that, in Trump’s time, those tariffs led to numerous European agri-food products, including Spanish oil and wine as well.

The lifting of tariffs was experienced by Deoleo in the market as an investment party. In two sessions, the value increased by 8.5%, and at times, intraday gains, only on the first day after hearing the news, exceeded 11% revaluation. But there it all stayed.

Since then, the stock only has a loss of its market price with up to nine downward sessions and levels of 0.36 euros per share. In fact, in its stock chart we see that Deoleo lost 6.1% in the last month and presented cuts that exceeded 2.3% in the last two sessions.

Deoleo annual price graph

Far away the best levels of exercise that were obtained in the month of April, of which already they separate the value by 36% even if from the low of the year, the advance reaches 45%, because we remember that it is revalued above 40% so far this year.

The US continues to be one of its main markets, And despite the tariffs, 2020 was a great exercise for their interests in that country, with an improvement in revenue of 50% in North America and profit of 258.8% to 36.6 million euros. Very high if we compare them, for example, with Spain, where the increase in revenue in 2020 compared to the previous year was almost 7% and 33.8% in profits to 9.5 million.

And continuing with the business plan, a month ago Deoleo held its shareholders meeting, with the full endorsement of the restructuring agreement, which has revitalized the company, to regain its financial and equity balance and endorsed by those results that returned profits to the company, after 6 years of consecutive losses for the Andalusian oil company.

In this way, in addition, the company has initiated a global review of its current business plan which has been outdated due to the good operations shown by the group. The president and CEO of the company, Ignacio Silva, highlights that the group’s new operating plan could already be ready in the third quarter of the year.

Investment Strategies premium indicators award Deoleo a total score of 6 points, corrected by three downwards, of the 10 possible for the value. On the positive side we find the long-term trend that is upward, the slow total moment that is positive, the long-term volume, which is increasing and also the volatility in its two aspects, which is decreasing for the value.

Deoleo premium indicators from Ei

On the negative side, it stands out the medium-term trend that is bearish, the fast total moment that is negative and the volume of business in the medium term that is decreasing in Deoleo.

