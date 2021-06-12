Denver, very touched: Chris Paul and Booker make it 3-0 for Phoenix

Phoenix suns already caresses the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The Arizona franchise is not giving any type of option to some Denver nuggets that, after losing again in the third game of the tie by 116-102, they are on the brink of elimination (3-0).

Only a miraculous comeback would get Team Season MVP Nikola Jokic into the Conference Finals. However, the Suns’ performance leaves Denver with virtually no hope of it.

Chris paul Y Devin Booker have been in charge, once again, of leading the way during the match. The first has ended up being the most outstanding man of the duel after a performance of 27 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals, 9-16 shooting from the field (56.2% TC) and only two losses.

Booker, for his part, has reached 28 goals, playing almost 41 of the 48 minutes that the match lasted. Once again, the entire Phoenix starting five has finished in double digits in scoring: DeAndre Ayton (10), Jae Crowder (14) and Mikal Bridges (11).

It takes more than just the MVP

An extraordinary Jokic, with a triple-double of 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, has not been enough for the Nuggets who are now noticing excessively the absence of their starting point guard, Jamal Murray. Only a good Monte Morris from the second unit (21 points and five assists), has helped ‘The Joker’ to try to close the gap in the tie.