Denver Nuggets wins 105-106 over Portland Trail Blazers

04/22/2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

Denver nuggets managed to win Portland Trail Blazers away by 105-106 in a new day of the NBA. Previously, Portland Trail Blazers players lost at home to LA Clippers by 112-113, so after this result they accumulated four defeats in a row. For their part, the Denver Nuggets won at home to Memphis Grizzlies by 139-137, so after the game they added a total of five wins in a row. With this result, Denver nuggets It has 38 games won out of 58 played, which allows it to establish itself in the Play-off positions, while Portland Trail BlazersAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 32 victories in 58 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard until ending with a 36-35. Later, the second quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard until it concluded with a partial result of 21-25. After this, the players reached the break with a 57-60 on the scoreboard.

In the course of the third quarter the local team managed to recover points to come back in the game, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 18-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 10 points (77-67) until concluding with a partial result of 27-22 and a total of 84-82. Finally, the last quarter again had both contenders as protagonists, with movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 21-24, thus ending the clash with a final result of 105-106 in favor of the visiting team.

During the match, Denver nuggets won the victory thanks to 25 points, five assists and nine rebounds from Nikola Jokic and the 17 points, two assists and five rebounds of Michael porter. The 22 points, five assists and four rebounds of Damian Lillard and the 14 points, five assists and nine rebounds of Cj Mccollum they were not enough for Portland Trail Blazers won the match.

The next meeting of Portland Trail Blazers will be against Memphis Grizzlies in the Fashion Center. For its part, the next game of Denver nuggets will be against Golden state warriors in the Chase Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.