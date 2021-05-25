Denver Nuggets win over Portland Trail Blazers 128-109

05/25/2021 at 9:25 AM CEST

Denver nuggets won at home to Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 after the second round of the Play-offs of the first round of the NBA Western Conference. With this result, the series is tied for the moment pending the next match (1-1).

During the first quarter, the Denver Nuggets players were the main protagonists, in fact, they got a 17-2 run and went on to win by 13 points (27-14) until they finished with a result of 31-25. Later, in the second quarter Denver nuggets he distanced himself on the scoreboard and had a maximum difference of 18 points (53-35) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 42-36. After this, the players accumulated a total of 73-61 points before the break.

In the course of the third quarter the local team distanced itself in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and came to win by 20 points (99-79) until concluding with a partial result of 28-26 and a total of 101-87. Finally, during the last quarter the local team players managed to distance themselves again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and had a maximum difference of 23 points (125-102), and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 27-22. After all this, the players closed the match with a score of 128-109 in favor of the local team.

The victory of Denver nuggets was built on 38 points, five assists and eight rebounds from Nikola Jokic and the 18 points, an assist and four rebounds of Michael porter. The 42 points, 10 assists and four rebounds of Damian Lillard and the 21 points, two assists and six rebounds of Cj Mccollum they were not enough for Portland Trail Blazers could win the game.

After the victory of the locals, both teams will face each other again, this time in the Fashion Center in the third duel of the series. Check the full NBA schedule.