Denver Nuggets win over Memphis Grizzlies 139-137

04/20/2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

Denver nuggets took the victory at home against Memphis Grizzlies by 139-137 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory away from home against Houston Rockets by 99-128, so after the game they accumulated four victories in a row. For their part, the visitors also won at home against Milwaukee bucks by 115-128. Denver nuggets, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 37 victories in 57 matches played, while Memphis Grizzlies would be left out of the play-off positions with 29 victories in 56 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the Memphis Grizzlies players were the main protagonists, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 10 points (25-35) until finishing with a result of 27- 35. Later, during the second quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-25. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 56-60 points before the break.

In the third quarter again there were alternations in the light, until at the end the visiting team ended up distancing itself and ended with a partial result 31-35 and an 87-95 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the Denver Nuggets players managed to tie the game through a comeback, in fact, they got a 14-2 run and the quarter ended with a 29-21 score, reaching the end of the quarter with a tie to 116-116, reason why it was necessary to extend the regulation time to an extension.

The extension had several changes of leader in the electronic and ended with a partial result of 9-9, the final result of the match being 139-137 in favor of Denver nuggets.

Along with all this the most prominent players of Denver nuggets They were Nikola Jokic Y Will barton, who had 47 points, eight assists and 15 rebounds and 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out JA Morant Y De’Anthony Melton for his actions in the game, with 36 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and 25 points, six assists and eight rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, the next clash of Denver nuggets will be against Portland Trail Blazers in the Fashion Center. For its part, the next game of Memphis Grizzlies will be against LA Clippers in the Staples Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.