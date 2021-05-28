Denver Nuggets win against Portland Trail Blazers 115-120

05/28/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Denver nuggets managed to win away from home Portland Trail Blazers by 115-120 in the third round of the Play-offs of the first round of the NBA Western Conference. After this match, the tie remains with a result of 1-2 for Denver nuggets.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the visiting team, in fact, they got a 17-2 run and widened the difference to a maximum of nine points (27-36) and ended with 30-39. Then during the second quarter Portland Trail Blazers reduced distances in the electronic, which ended with a partial result of 29-25. After this, the teams reached the break with a 59-64 on the counter.

During the third quarter the visiting team managed to maintain its difference in the light until concluding with a partial result of 20-20 and a total of 79-84. Finally, in the last quarter the players of Denver nuggets they managed to maintain their difference on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial score of 36-36. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 115-120 for the visiting team players.

During the match they highlighted Nikola Jokic Y Austin rivers for their participation in the game, after getting 36 points, five assists and 11 rebounds and 21 points, two assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Damian Lillard Y Cj Mccollum for his interventions in the game, with 37 points, five assists and two rebounds and 22 points, three assists and nine rebounds respectively.

In the next match, both teams will meet again, this time in the Fashion Center in the fourth meeting of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.