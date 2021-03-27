Denver Nuggets win 108-113 against New Orleans Pelicans

03/27/2021 at 03:53 CET

Denver nuggets was imposed away from home New Orleans Pelicans by 108-113 on a new NBA day. The locals come from defeating at home Los angeles lakers by 128-111. For their part, the visitors suffered an away defeat with Toronto raptors by 135-111. With this result, Denver nuggets which would allow him to access the Play-off positions with 27 victories in 45 games played, while New Orleans PelicansAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 19 victories in 44 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter New Orleans Pelicans He was the main leader and protagonist on the field, he went on to win by 10 points (22-12) until he finished with a result of 33-26. Later, during the second quarter the home team managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard and increased the difference to a maximum of 14 points (40-26) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 30-28. After this, the players came to rest with a 63-54 in the light.

The third quarter had several leader changes in the electronic, which ended with a partial result of 23-31 (and 86-85 overall). Finally, the last quarter also featured the two teams, with various movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 22-28. Finally, the clash ended with a score of 108-113 for the visiting team’s players.

In addition the players of Denver nuggets that stood out the most in the confrontation were Nikola Jokic and Jamal murray, who got 37 points, nine assists and six rebounds and 23 points, 11 assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Zion Williamson and Eric Bledsoe, with 39 points, five assists and 10 rebounds and 16 points, nine assists and four rebounds respectively.

The next game of New Orleans Pelicans will be against Dallas mavericks in it Smoothie King Center. For his part, in the next meeting, Denver nuggets will be measured with Atlanta Hawks in it Ball Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.