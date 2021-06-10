Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

Tonight they face each other in the second game of the series Playoffs of the NBA Denver Nuggets Y Phoenix suns in one of the closest series in the league.

The team of Phoenix suns It comes from winning a series against the Los Angeles Lakers team, very interesting for them, they already won the first game against Denver nuggtes in the series of Playoffs on the NBA.

In the first game the team of Utah Jazz defeat the Denver nuggtes 122-105 in a very close match until the last minutes of the game in the NBA.

Game number was one of the most closed of all that goes in these Playoffs due to the great rivalry of these two great teams Denver nuggets Y Phoenix Suns.

This is one of the most anticipated series by many fans of the NBA, since in this series there are several players who are among the best of the NBA in general currently.

Schedules.

9:30 PM Dominican Republic time.

8:30 PM Mexico time.

9:30 PM United States time.