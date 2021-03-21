Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans LIVE ONLINE by the NBA: time, TV, streaming and possible formations of the game

New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) vs. Denver nuggets (25-26) face this Friday, March 19 in an unmissable duel for the regular season of the NBA with Facundo Campazzo. The meeting will take place in the Pepsi Center and will be televised LIVE in Latin America through ESPN 2. In addition, it can be viewed via streaming by NBA League Pass.

Possible formations:

Without casualties or doubts, New Orleans would take the field with Lonzo Ball (doubt), Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Steven Adams.

Denver, meanwhile, would go with Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr, Paul Millsap, and Nikola Jokic.

Date and time: when will the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets for the NBA will be TODAY Sunday, March 21 at the Pepsi Center.

Match schedule according to each country:

Spain: 20:00 hours

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

chili: 16:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Dominican Republic: 15:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Mexico: 13:00 hours

state United: 12:00 PT / 15:00 ET

Transmission: how to watch the match live?

Latin America: no TV

state United: Altitude Sports and FOX Sports NOLA