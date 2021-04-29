Denver Nuggets take victory against New Orleans Pelicans 114-112

04/29/2021 at 05:52 CEST

Denver nuggets managed to win at home against New Orleans Pelicans 114-112 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Memphis Grizzlies 120-96, so after the match they accumulated four victories in a row. For their part, the visitors also won at home against LA Clippers by 120-103. At this time, Denver nuggets It has 41 games won out of 62 played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-offs, while New Orleans Pelicans it would be left out of the play-off positions with 27 victories in 62 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had as protagonist and dominator Denver nuggetsIn fact, he got a 12-2 run in this quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 12 points (31-19) and finished with 35-25. Later, during the second quarter he cut distances New Orleans PelicansIn fact, the team achieved another 11-2 run, which ended with a 25-26 run. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 60-51 points before the break.

In the third quarter the players of Denver nuggets and the fourth ended with a partial result of 27-27 and 87-78 in total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the visiting team’s players also cut distances again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a 10-1 partial and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was insufficient to take the win. victory of the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 27-34, thus ending the match with a final result of 114-112 in favor of Denver nuggets.

During the match, the actions of Nikola Jokic Y Michael porter, who had 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and 28 points, one assist and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Lonzo ball Y Brandon ingram, with 16 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds and 27 points, five assists and seven rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game, Denver nuggets you will see the faces with Toronto raptors in the Ball Arena. For its part, New Orleans Pelicans will face Oklahoma city thunder in the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.