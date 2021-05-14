Denver Nuggets take victory against Minnesota Timberwolves 103-114

05/14/2021 at 4:54 AM CEST

Denver nuggets managed to win against Minnesota Timberwolves away from home by 103-114 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from home to beat Detroit Pistons by 100-119. For their part, the visitors also won away from home against Charlotte hornets 112-117, completing a three-game winning streak in their last five games. With this result, Denver nuggets which would allow him to qualify for the Play-off with 46 games won out of 70 played, while Minnesota TimberwolvesAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 22 games won out of 70 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a partial 10-2 during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 26-35. Later, in the second quarter, the visiting team’s players managed to distance themselves in the light and increased the difference to a maximum of 13 points (39-52) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 26-28. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 52-63 points before the break.

During the third quarter the local team managed to get closer in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 12-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter and ended with a partial result of 37- 29 and a total of 89-92. Finally, during the last quarter the players of Denver nuggets They raised their difference again, had a maximum difference of 13 points (94-107) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 14-22, thus ending the match with a final result of 103-114 in favor of the visiting team. .

During the match they highlighted Nikola Jokic Y Javale mcgee for their participation in the game, after getting 31 points, four assists and 14 rebounds and 12 points and 13 rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Anthony Edwards Y Karl-Anthony Towns, with 29 points, five assists and seven rebounds and 20 points, four assists and 11 rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves you will see the faces with Boston Celtics in the Target Center, while the next meeting of Denver nuggets will be against Detroit Pistons in the Little Caesars Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.