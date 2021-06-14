Denver Nuggets season analysis and future Campazzo and Jokic

It has not been enough. Denver nuggets has encountered many obstacles throughout this season and the injury of Jamal murray was an overly complex handicap to overcome in these NBA 2021 playoffs. The incredible dominance that Nikola Jokic has shown throughout the year has placed the Colorado franchise in the focus of media and sports attention, but they have been unable to take another step in a progression that was more than promising. His bid to incorporate outside players that effectively surround the Serb and do without defensive players like Torrey Craig was risky, but it points the way forward as they have nothing to reproach themselves for.

Their movements in the market have been effective, taking into account Austin Rivers and Aaron Gordon some incorporations that they will have to try to tie up for next year. While it is true that Murray treasures an exalted role in the team, continuing to give prominence to players like these can be the turning point to experience a new qualitative leap. Punished the harshness of the calendar, it is expected that Facundo Campazzo may increase the relevance of his role in the next season, while a great key will be the positive trend a Michael Porter Jr that can be decisive if he manages to understand well with Jamal when he returns next season.

Can the Denver Nuggets keep Rivers and Gordon on their roster?

It is curious that they have not used McGee as a substitute for Jokic at times, having abused the Serbian excessively. It would be important that Michael Malone He will find a center who can give refreshment minutes to the MVP of the regular season, whose ambition to succeed collectively is enormous. There is no use speculating what this team could have done if it had Jamal Murray, but this sad end without being able to win a game against Phoenix Suns, is only a point and apart from which to come out more reinforced. Count on Nikola Jokic is the most important and powerful endorsement that a franchise such as Denver nuggets.