Denver Nuggets get victory over Philadelphia 76ers 104-95

03/31/2021 at 05:50 CEST

Denver nuggets managed to win at home to Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Denver Nuggets players achieved the victory at home against Atlanta Hawks 126-102, so after the game they accumulated four wins in a row, while the Philadelphia 76ers lost away with LA Clippers by 122-112 and after the match they accumulate a total of three defeats in the last five matches. Denver nuggetsAfter the game, he remains in Play-off positions with 29 games won out of 47 played. For its part, Philadelphia 76ers it also continues in play-off positions with 32 victories in 47 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter featured the Denver Nuggets players, they reached a difference of 22 points (41-19) to conclude with a 44-22. Later, in the second quarter, the Denver Nuggets players increased their difference and went on to lead by 24 points (60-36) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 24-23. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 68-45 in the light.

During the third quarter he reduced distances on the scoreboard Philadelphia 76ersIn fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter and ended with a partial result of 20-26 and an 88-71 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the visitors also reduced differences, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-2, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 16-24, ending this form the party with a final result of 104-95 in favor of Denver nuggets.

During the meeting, the participation of Michael porter and Jamal murray, who had 27 points, four assists and 12 rebounds and 30 points, four assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Tyrese maxey and Dwight howard, with 13 points, one assist and two rebounds and 10 points, one assist and seven rebounds respectively.

In the next clash of the competition Denver nuggets will face LA Clippers in it Staples Center. For his part, the next adversary of Philadelphia 76ers be Cleveland Cavaliers, with which you will see the faces in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the NBA schedule in full.