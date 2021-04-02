Denver Nuggets clinches 94-101 win over LA Clippers

04/02/2021 at 7:21 AM CEST

Denver nuggets managed to win against LA Clippers away from home 94-101 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the LA Clippers players lost at home against Orlando Magic 96-103, adding a total of three consecutive defeats in the last five games. For their part, the Denver Nuggets defeated at home Philadelphia 76ers 104-95, so after this result they completed a streak of five wins in a row. With this result, Denver nuggets has 30 games won out of 48 played, which allows him to remain in the Play-off positions, while LA ClippersAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 32 victories in 50 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter the visitors were the main leaders in the arena, had a maximum difference of 13 points (12-25) and concluded with a result of 20-31. After this, during the second quarter the visiting team players distanced themselves on the scoreboard and came to win by 16 points (35-51) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 29-31. After this, the teams reached the break with a 49-62 on the counter.

In the third quarter the locals cut distances in the light and the quarter ended with a partial result of 21-19 and a total of 70-81. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local players also reduced differences, in fact, they achieved a partial score of 11-0, although it was insufficient to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 24-20. Finally, the clash ended with a 94-101 result for the visitors.

During the meeting they highlighted Jamal murray and Michael porter for their contributions to the team, after getting 23 points, two assists and eight rebounds and 20 points, one assist and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Kawhi leonard and Paul george for his actions during the game, with 24 points, four assists and 12 rebounds and 17 points, five assists and eight rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game LA Clippers will face Los angeles lakers in it Staples Center. For its part, the next game of Denver nuggets will be against Orlando Magic in it Ball Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.