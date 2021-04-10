Denver Nuggets clinch victory over San Antonio Spurs 121-119

04/10/2021 at 05:52 CEST

Denver nuggets got the victory at home against San antonio spurs by 121-119 on a new NBA day. Previously, Denver Nuggets players achieved home victory against San antonio spurs 106-96, so after the game they completed a streak of nine straight victories, while the San Antonio Spurs lost away from home with Denver nuggets 106-96, so after the match they accumulated six defeats in a row. At this time, Denver nuggets It has 34 victories in 52 games played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-offs. For its part, San antonio spurs it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 24 games won out of 50 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Denver Nuggets players, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 run during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 11 points (30-19) and concluded with 36-26 . After this, in the second quarter the local team players distanced themselves in the electronic game and reached a difference of 18 points (44-26) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25-24. After this, the players came to rest with a 61-50 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of Denver nuggets they distanced themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and scored the maximum difference (13 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 35-33 (and a 96-83 global). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visitors closed distances again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial 10-2, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 25-36. Finally, the match ended with a final score of 121-119 for Denver nuggets.

During the meeting, the interventions of Nikola Jokic Y Michael porter, who had 26 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds and 22 points, two assists and 10 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Demar Derozan Y Derrick White for his actions in the game, with 24 points, 12 assists and three rebounds and 25 points, three assists and one rebound respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Denver nuggets will face Boston Celtics in the Ball Arena. For its part, the next meeting of San antonio spurs will be against Dallas mavericks in the American Airlines Center. Check the full NBA schedule.