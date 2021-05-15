Denver Nuggets beat Detroit Pistons 91-104

Denver nuggets defeated as a visitor Detroit Pistons 91-104 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing at home with Minnesota Timberwolves by 100-119, so after the match they accumulated five consecutive defeats. For their part, the visitors won away from home against Minnesota Timberwolves by 103-114, so after this result they added a total of four victories in a row. With this result, Denver nuggets It has 47 victories in 71 games played, which allows it to establish itself in the Play-off positions, while Detroit PistonsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 20 victories in 71 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Denver Nuggets players, in fact, they achieved a 15-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of eight points (19-27) to finish with 25-29. After this, the second quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-28. After this, the teams reached the break with a 53-57 in the electronic.

In the third quarter Denver nuggets he distanced himself in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 14-2 and widened the difference to a maximum of 17 points (70-87) and ended with a partial result of 21-30 and a 74- 87 total. Finally, during the last quarter the players of the visiting team maintained their difference and the fourth ended with a partial result of 17-17. Finally, the clash ended with a score of 91-104 in favor of the visitors.

During the match, Denver nuggets took the victory thanks to 20 points, 11 assists and 15 rebounds from Nikola Jokic and the 20 points, two assists and three rebounds of Markus Howard. The 18 points, three assists and 12 rebounds of Hamidou Diallo and the 11 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds of Josh jackson they were not enough for Detroit Pistons won the match.

On the next round of the NBA, Detroit Pistons will measure his strength with Miami Heat in the Little Caesars Arena, while Denver nuggets will face Portland Trail Blazers in the Fashion Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.