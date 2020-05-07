TEXAS – The Denton County Department of Public Health (DCPH) confirms 14 new cases for COVID-19.

Now, the total number of infections is 846. Also, 406 people have recovered, but 22 have died.

One of the details that authorities have now emphasized is that DCPH will be offering free tests for COVID-19 for all those who have had symptoms in the last 7 days.

These tests are being offered at the following address, from 8 a. m. at 5 p. m. at the following address: 535 S. Loop 288 Denton, Texas. People should call ahead to register: 940-349-2585.

The last person to die, victim number 21, is a man in his 80s who resided at the Denton Rehabilitation Center, and was previously isolated in a hospital and infected locally.

The penultimate person who died, victim number 20, was a woman in her 80s, who was isolated in her home. His death was reported on Saturday, April 25.

The fatality, number 19, was a man in his 60s, who was isolated in his home and infected locally. His death was reported on Wednesday, April 22.

The fatality, number 18, was reported Tuesday, April 21, as a Lewisville resident man, in his 60s, who was previously hospitalized and infected locally.

The victim, number 17, was a Dallas resident, in his 70s, who was hospitalized and caught locally.

The number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) remains at 54. This center provides help for people with disabilities and health problems.

People who have died so far include DSSLC workers, who have been at the scene since cases between residents and one of the employees were confirmed. Residents with confirmed infections, and who had symptoms, were transferred to a hospital, while the employee was left in isolation at his place of residence.

According to health authorities, the people who died (victims number 8 and 9) were infected locally, and were also hospitalized in the past. One of them is a woman, a Lewisville resident, in her 50s, and the second person is a man, a Lewisville resident, in her 70s.

Out of respect for the families, authorities will not provide more details about the victims.

The sixth victim, who died from COVID-19 this week, was a 70-year-old woman, who lived in a retirement center in the city of Lewisville.

The fifth victim who died was a man, aged 70, who was infected locally and had been hospitalized in the past.

Other COVID-19 cases include residents of Aubrey, Carrollton, The Colony, Dallas, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Frisco, Highland Village, Justin, Lewisville, and Little Elm.

Several deaths have also been reported in North Texas. Here we share a count and other details by county:

Below, we share details about previous cases that were reported in the county:

A woman, a Lewisville resident, in her 50s, who is isolated in the hospital after confirming her infection locally. A man, a resident of Frisco, in his 40s, who is isolated after being exposed to the virus during a trip. A woman, a resident of Lewisville, in his 20s, who is isolated in his home after being exposed to the virus during a trip. . A man, a Denton resident, in his 60s, who is isolated in his home after exposing himself during a trip. A woman, a resident of Frisco, in her 50s, who is isolated in her home after traveling and exposing herself to the virus. A man, a resident of Frisco, in his 20s, who is isolated in his home after traveling and exposing himself to the virus. A Lewisville resident, in his 40s, who is isolated and in critical condition at a Denton County location after being infected locally.

During a press conference, authorities announced that part of the 54 cases were registered at the following location. Here the details.

According to health authorities, some of the patients diagnosed with COVID-19 presented mild to severe respiratory symptoms, which included fever and cough. These can appear between 2 and 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

What is the origin of the coronavirus? According to the CDC, analysis of the gene tree for this virus indicates that it originated from bats, but it is not yet known whether the virus sprang directly from bats or was an intermediate animal. SARS-CoV, another coronavirus that infected people when it arose, came from civets (musk cats), while MERS-CoV (coronavirus of the Middle East respiratory syndrome) that also arose and infected people, originated in camels. .

Public health agencies globally are still working to identify the original source of the virus that caused COVID-19.

