Clinical dentists they are the highest risk group after the hospital body that cares for patients with Covid-19, so they must strengthen protection and prevention measures, said Dr. Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie, from the Faculty of Dentistry (FO).

When participating in the program “The UNAM responds”, broadcast by TV UNAM, he stressed that the care with their patients and with themselves must be additional to those that the community or the medical union undertake, due to exposure to saliva drops or microdroplets (undetectable to conventional sight), frequent contact with surfaces and the generation of oral sprays.

Oral health professionals need care for their patients remotely, well all should be considered potential carriers of the coronavirus, even if they have no symptoms. In addition, “dental care should be limited to emergencies only, at least until the first pandemic outbreak subsides,” stressed the head of the FO molecular genetics laboratory, according to a UNAM statement.

In case a consultation is necessary, only the patient should go, wear face masks and have a distance of at least two meters from other assistants, although ideally, there should be only one in the waiting room at a time; Furthermore, these spaces must be prepared with essential objects, such as seats.

Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie asked clinical dentists deep cleaning of office surfaces, with substances containing alcohol or sodium hypochlorite, as well as covering them with plastic barriers.

Also, request the patient, prior to the consultation, rinse your oral cavity for one minute with one percent hydrogen peroxide.

Similarly, use high-powered suction equipment and personal protective equipment, such as gloves, goggles, face shield N95, protective masks and disposable isolation gowns, knee-length.