Dentists are part of one of the clinical groups, along with hospital staff, who are at high risk against COVID-19 due to exposure of saliva drops from patients, since they could be asymptomatic carriers of the disease, so protection and prevention measures must be extreme.

Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie, specialist and head of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory of the Faculty of Dentistry (FO) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), explained that in the dentist-patient interaction care must be added to those carried out by the medical community, due to exposure of salivary drops or microdrops.

Dr. Enrique Grageda Núñez of the postgraduate course in Dentistry at UNAM, in conjunction, opined that the appearance of COVID-19 will bring significant changes in the area of ​​dentistry. “It is definitely going to change the world in the next three to five years,” he said.

The highly contagious characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 significantly increase the risk of contracting the disease.

Grageda Núñez declared that, given the high curve of cases within the country, there is a great possibility of transmission of the disease, “either via dentist to patient, patient to dentist, patient to patient, patient to dental assistant, or even between the same office staff, “he said.

The activities that are carried out in the dental office can lead to the exposure of the virus because the viral load that the patients expel, when using the handpiece machines and the proximity with the mouth of the people is highly risky.

“The coronavirus is present in the mouth in approximately 97% of patients and the most serious thing is that there are a high number of cases that do not present symptoms, and that without adequate protection measures can infect a large number of people, “said the orthodontic specialist.

The master in craniofacial biology explained that it is essential to start taking strict measures regarding the control and prevention of infections within offices, “such as those applied in European and Asian countries, through sanitation that has helped eliminate the aerosols produced in the consulting room”.

Regarding the treatment they undergo to the instruments with which the patients are reviewed in the office, in which the virus could be established, he clarified that the measures or barriers of protection and sterilization of instruments, such as the sanitization of the entire area of Work has always been routine, since the spread of other diseases has always been avoided.

“There are very strict sanitary norms to avoid the contagion because the mouth is a great reservoir of diseases and there can be the transmission of a diversity of these,” he confirmed.

The head of the FO Molecular Genetics Laboratory, Ximénez-Fyvie explained that “dental care should be limited to emergencies only, at least until the first outbreak of the pandemic subsides.” Regarding this point, he considered that an emergency lies in the presence of severe pain due to deep caries or dental infection; trauma leading to fracture of the teeth requiring dental reconstruction; and eruptions on third molars.

“We were the first to stop working when we found out about this contingency, and we will also be the last to return because the supplies required to care for a patient, at this time, are needed in hospital centers,” he explained.

As for whether to stop attending to patients completely, when phase three of the pandemic was officially declared, Grageda Núñez stated that, “each case must be analyzed by the dentist and determine if the treatment merits an emergency or not (…) it is about seeking a range between safety and risk by exposing health personnel and the patient. ”

He also emphasized that as a society we must learn to take adequate precautions.

On the other hand, he spoke about the specific situation of the dental career, which will bring many academic challenges, since the career, unlike some other type of degrees, involves the investment of a large number of practical hours of study, where patients are cared for within university clinics, in order to obtain adequate entertainment upon completion of studies.

Which implies another risk of contagion: “we are talking about the fact that sometimes there are 40 to 50 dental chairs in a relatively small space, where a large number of aerosols can be generated, which could represent a high focus of contagion”, noted the academic.

Lastly, Grageda Núñez urged the population to have confidence to go to their dentist, since they are sure that the dental union is working hard to take the new preventive recommendations, both at the private, public and academic levels.

He also suggested that during this pandemic it is essential to maintain implacable oral hygiene, trying not to use the same family toothpaste, or share a toothbrush, or towels with which to dry the mouth in order to avoid contagion between the same members. of home.

