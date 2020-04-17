Felipe Vaiano is a dental surgeon, specialist in endodontics and a graduate degree in cosmetic dentistry. His career in dentistry started practically since his birth. His parents, dental technicians, raised him in the middle of the profession, and with him it was no different. At 17 he also graduated as a dental prosthesis technician from SENAC-SP, one of the most respected institutions in the area. At the age of 22, he graduated as a dental surgeon and currently dedicates himself full time to clinical care in his dental office.

Felipe has always been passionate about technology and in his clinic it was no different. Electronic microscopy, already widely used in the medical field, is part of its technological arsenal, significantly increasing the accuracy of its treatments.

The microscopic magnifies up to 30x an image and illuminates about 10x more than the traditional “reflectors” of dental chairs, so the dental surgeon has a large visual field, making it possible to visualize anatomical details impossible to be seen with the naked eye, resulting in greater patient safety, more accurate diagnoses, a lower risk of failure and, consequently, excellent treatments.

“I believe that the use of microscopy is mandatory for those who work with high-performance dentistry. The wealth of details that we see with this technology is really surprising. Today, from the initial evaluation to the completion of major rehabilitation, I use the microscope, thus allowing work accurate and minimally invasive. Unfortunately, the cost of this technology is still expensive in Brazil, so we still haven’t found so many offices with this type of equipment. Here at the clinic, I use the OPMI PICO microscope from CARL ZEISS, which is classified by specialists as a of the best optical qualities on the world market. “says Dr Felipe Vaiano

One of the treatments for which Dr Felipe Vaiano became best known is the famous dental contact lenses. With the use of microscopy, preparations and adjustments are extremely precise and safe, as well as the control of adaptation and finishing, thus resulting in extremely long-lasting work.

