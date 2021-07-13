Dental prostheses, a breakthrough in medical science

Our teeth are like a letter of presentation of the state of health that we have or the care that we pay to our hygiene. The mouth, as the nest of bacteria par excellence, needs a special monitoring so that the jaws are not consumed by germs.

The dentures, as a last solution to the neglect of our teeth, they also serve when the patient has had a spectacular fall or you simply need a piece that is essential to chew. Complete advance of oral science, we are faced with an initiative that only a few years ago we did not have.

What are the types of prostheses we have?

Any dental laboratory worth its salt has at least five types of prostheses that have been practiced for quite some time. Each one with its own characteristics, depending on what the patient’s mouth tells us, we can choose between one or the other. Then, in order for you to know them, we leave you with their details.

Removable part

With the ease that we can remove it to clean its parts, the removable prosthesis is still present. Although technological advances have put it into disuse for many, the truth is that thanks to how cheap they are, some people prefer it over the rest of the options.

Complete removable

Patients without teeth requested the complete removable prosthesis. Supported exclusively on the mucosa and palate, like the previous one, technology has made that is placed in the background, but there are still many people who want to opt for the same because of how cheap it is.

Fixed on teeth

With fixed prostheses on teeth, the jaws are lowered in such a way that a series of false pieces are placed with which ours are making the hole. Perfect for when we have had a cavity, within the treatments is one of the most effective that we know to date.

Fixed on implants

Both for whole jaws and those parts that have been damaged, the fixed prosthesis on implants helps us to adjust the denture to the maximum. The doctor, after an exhaustive study of our mouth, will proceed to place the crowns so that we can smile as we did long ago.

Removable mucoimplant supported

Used when the surgeon has to place implants in mouths with few teeth, the removable mucoimplant-supported prosthesis is useful thanks to the fact that we can remove it easily for proper hygiene. Thus, despite how cumbersome it can be at first, it is usually one of the most effective.

As you can see, when it comes to talking about dental prostheses we have many types. By doing a study of the patient’s mouth and the state of his pieces, it is possible to find that formula so that smile back to us. Trusting in what the specialist tells us and / or recommends, surely we will soon regain our naturalness and that desire to look at the other as we have not done for a long time.