Find out the benefits and drawbacks of chewing gum

April 05, 20205: 30 AM

Dental hygiene is essential to preserve and keep the mouth healthy, specifically the teeth. For this reason, some dentists recommend the use of sugar-free chewing gum as part of daily dental cleaning.

Sugar-free chewing gum is rich in a substance called xylitol, which is proven by the scientific community to combat Streptococcus mutans, the bacteria responsible for caries and the loss of natural tooth enamel.

On the other hand, the use of chewing gum promotes digestion and decreases acidity, this is because chewing allows the relevant glands to produce more saliva, this factor helps the system to mitigate the effects of the acids responsible for reflux.

But without a doubt, the most relevant benefit for most is the considerable reduction of appetite. A University of Louisiana study showed that chewing gum between meals reduces the unnecessary amount of calories from snacking between meals.

The disadvantages of chewing gum lies in the presence of a component called sorbitol that can cause diarrhea and stomach pain, which together with the loss of appetite, can generate a picture in which you lose weight aggressively. In addition, chewing gum with sugar is responsible for most cavities, so it is recommended to only consume chewing gum without sugar.