NEW YORK – Starting Monday, June 1, dentists across New York are allowed to restart their services, but following safety and physical distance guidelines.

This was announced by the governor

Andrew Cuomo during his press conference on Sunday.

On the other hand, the governor shared encouraging news by confirming that the number of deaths per day, new cases and hospitalizations decreased.

“The reduction in new cases

of New York COVID-19, hospitalizations, intubations, and other metrics

they represent tremendous progress, “said Governor Cuomo.” We have

gone through hell and we’re back. We are on the other side and it is a

lesson for all of us, and we must remain vigilant as we reopen

different parts of the State and thus not back down. ”

“I also authorized dentists to

resume your statewide practices starting tomorrow as long as

follow the health and safety guidelines that he has and that we have shared with

they “

Among some of the measures that dentists must follow are:

– The responsible parties must ensure that a distance of at least six feet is maintained between patients, companions and staff at all times, unless the safety of the main activity requires another type of distance.

– Responsible parties must ensure that patients and

Accompanying visitors cover their faces at all times in the center

dental, except when undergoing a dental procedure.

– The responsible parties must modify or restrict access to the

waiting room seats, as needed, to allow six feet of

distance in all directions.

– Responsible parties must take steps to prevent congregation

in elevator waiting areas and limit elevator density, such as

allow the use of stairs.

– Responsible parties should advise patients to limit company

to your dental appointments, as much as possible.

– The responsible parties must allow adequate time between

dental procedures so that rooms and equipment can be cleaned

properly

– Responsible parties must implement health screening practices

DHCP, Patient and Visitor Mandatory.

– Responsible parties must notify the local health department and

to DOH immediately after being informed of any positive results

of the COVID-19 test by a DHCP in your facilities.

