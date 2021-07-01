Dental aesthetics, a branch of dentistry at the service of the smile

Share

If we define it aseptically, dental aesthetics is simply a specialty of dentistry. However, it is evident that plays a role far beyond its medical nature, which is also relevant. Dental aesthetics deals with provide harmony and beauty to the smile. Therefore, it is essential for people’s self-esteem: a person who has a smile that he does not like is an unhappy person. Instead, adequate intervention by a specialist in dentistry can smile back at that person, improve their physical appearance and, with it, the consideration of someone towards themselves.

We all like to be handsome and pretty when we look at ourselves in the mirror, and without a beautiful smile and with which we feel identified, that is practically impossible. So it is not surprising that each time Let’s attach more importance to dental aesthetics. Fortunately, dental aesthetics has several tools to make it easier for all of us to have our best smile. We present them below.

Main aesthetic dental treatments

– Orthodontics: it is a very effective treatment to correct incorrect positions of the teeth. Fortunately, in recent years there have been many advances in orthodontic treatment, which allows correcting serious defects, such as misalignment or crowding of teeth, advanced or delayed position of teeth, crossbite, overbite, open bite or spacing (diastemia). Sometimes these problems are not just cosmetic, but can lead to pain and dysfunction.

Today’s orthodontics uses invisible and movable braces, and is no longer a treatment limited to early ages. More and more adults are turning to it to correct some aspect of their mouth.

– Dental cleaning: it is the simplest treatment. It is a specialized cleaning. Specialists recommend doing it at least twice a year. It is used to reduce the risk of infections or cavities, to remove tartar or to prevent tooth stains. In a deep oral cleaning manual instruments and ultrasound devices or bicarbonate spray are used. These procedures will make your smile, since they allow to recover the natural shine of the teeth.

– Teeth whitening: Over time, it is common for teeth to lose their whiteness. Dirt builds up, and sometimes bad habits, like tobacco, yellow your natural white. Teeth whitening allows you to treat dark teeth and improve the whiteness of your teeth. If you see a bright white smile, it is likely the result of teeth whitening.

– Veneers: veneers are used to correct dental irregularities. These are very thin sheets that are placed on the tooth surface, so that crooked or irregular teeth, stains or breaks are covered, resulting in a harmonious smile. They therefore serve to treat color abnormalities, shape alterations, poor dental position or abnormal texture. They can be made of porcelain (made of a material comparable to natural tooth enamel, and more resistant) or of a material called composite, more porous.