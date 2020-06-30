17 years ago the actor Mario Cimarro became one of the emblems of the Telemundo chain, by starring Passion of Hawks, one of the most watched soap operas of the last two decades.

Unfortunately, the Cuban link with Telemundo has deteriorated, to the point that Mario Cimaro denounced the weekend on his Instagram account, the alleged abuse and mistreatment of the actors who work on that Hispanic TV network based in the United States.

Among the serious irregularities reported by Mario Cimarro stand out the theft of wages and income, which correspond to the actors and actresses who participate in the dramas of Telemundo.

« The executives of Telemundo took ten thousand dollars from him of the salary to the actorss at the end of the projects, and there was no manager or representative to prevent it, « said Mario Cimarro in a video posted on his Instagram.

The West Indian gallant highlighted that a decade ago was vetoed by Telemundo for confronting the abuses against his colleagues, as well as not accepting to be part of the media scandals planned by the chain in order to increase the harmony of his productions.

« I had to endure constant threats, including physical violence on the sets of every project I did with them, » he said. Mario Cimarro due to his attitude when criticizing the constant abuses of Telemundo.

« They created fictional situations where they compromised my family integrity (…) they wanted to create rating increases at any cost. They did not care about the good audience created by the quality of the performances, ”said the artist, referring to Telemundo.

« 10 years ago, Telemundo unfairly dismissed, in the United States, to hundreds of artists, including Lorena Rojas, who suffered from a terminal illness, ”recalled Mario Cimarro in the text that accompanies the video.

« Telemundo continues without paying for the repetitions of our soap operas, such as Pasión de Gavilanes and El Cuerpo del Deseo (…) the president of Telemundo intimidates the actors so we don’t give them access to medical care, overtime pay and a fair minimum wage using the cliche phrase ‘we are a family,’ ”he wrote.

« When Telemundo vetoes an artist, the entire industry listens and obeys (…) small or medium-sized companies listen and decide not to hire that artist any more if they wish to establish or continue a commercial relationship with Telemundo, » he stressed. Mario Cimarro.