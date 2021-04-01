Denon Home Sound Bar 550: 3D soundbar within the HEOS multi-room ecosystem

With built-in Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, and Alexa, along with 4K video support, you can create stunning 3D cinema experiences.

Denon presents a new sound bar within its Home line: Home Sound Bar 550. With dimensions of 650 x 75 x 120 mm, this compact and high-performance bar was created with the purpose of providing quality audio to the television. With advanced acoustic hardware, expertly tuned digital signal processing, and premium drivers, it provides everything a good sound lover needs in their home, while enjoying excellent 3D surround sound.

To do this, it has four 55mm diameter full-range drivers and two 19mm main tweeters, each with its own dedicated amplifier and accompanied by three passive radiators to improve bass response. frequencies.

Similarly, it offers the ability to provide Dolby Atmos and DTS: X 3D surround sound along with 4K video support, creating a realistic 3D movie experience. In addition, thanks to a matrix of six controllers, you can enjoy movies, TV shows and music in a big way.

Streaming music

Home Sound Bar 550 transmits music in high resolution from steaming music services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, TIDAL and more or from the libraries available to the user on their phone or tablet via WiFi , AirPlay 2 or bluetooth. Thanks to this, millions of songs can be accessed, including thousands of high-resolution digital audio tracks, all effortlessly controlled from a single application. Listeners can play different music in each room or group all HEOS Built-in and Denon Home devices together to stream the same music throughout the home or office.

Also, it stands out for being compatible with Apple AisPlay 2 to easily stream from Apple devices and for ensuring effortless integration with the most popular smart home ecosystems, as it includes integrated software drivers for Control4, Crestron, URC, Elan and more.

Voice commands, panel, application or command

The new Denon bar offers the convenience of being able to manage both its functions and the audio in different ways. Thus, thanks to the integrated microphones, the user can request it through voice commands via Alexa, Echo or Dot to raise or lower the volume, select songs or choose between the different audio modes it provides, among other issues.

In turn, the bar is provided with a control panel that has a proximity sensor that allows it to turn on automatically when the hand is passed over it, lighting up the controls and facilitating the management of the volume, the disconnection of the voice assistant, change song, etc. A very useful feature at night because thanks to it it is not necessary to turn on the light, use the remote or the mobile application.

For its part, the remote control and the HEOS app have three quick-selection buttons. Thus, for example, with Quick Select it is possible to store the preferred source with listening modes or Internet radio stations to enjoy them whenever you want with the push of a button.

Modular home theater

Also and without the need for a single cable, the Home Sound Bar 550 can join the HEOS ecosystem wirelessly along with other products of the brand and give rise to complete home theater equipment.

This way it can be used standalone or paired with other Denon Home wireless loudspeakers, including the new 150, 250 and 350 models, for immersive sound. And if the listener wants to achieve greater bass performance and an even more powerful and realistic effect, they can accompany the bar with the DSW-1H wireless subwoofer.

Connectivity for superior sound

Finally, in terms of connectivity, it has two HDMI ports, one of them compatible with eARC (Enhanced Audio Remote Channel) that achieves superior sound quality through a single HDMI connection to the television, a digital optical input and a USB port to dock memories with song lists.

www.denon-es.com / www.gaplasa.com

649 euros