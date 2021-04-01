Denon DHT-S516H and DHT-S716H: HEOS multiroom sound

With advanced technologies to provide powerful surround sound and HEOS dynamics to connect to WiFi to broadcast in multiroom mode.

DHT-S516H and DHT-S716H are two premium systems with multiroom capacity that stand out for sharing part of the excellent performance of the signature bars HEOS Bar and HEOS HomeCinema HS2 in terms of connectivity and quality of sound reproduction. Thus, thanks to the exceptional Class D amplification, both are able to provide the best home theater experience, something that televisions alone cannot provide.

HEOS

Both DHT-S716H and DHT-S516H incorporate HEOS technology, which, in combination with other AV receivers, sound bars and speakers with integrated HEOS, translates into the possibility of playing the same song in all rooms where they are located or select different songs for each connected room. This technology also makes it possible to access music from various streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, TIDAL, TuneIn Internet Radio and others, and thus enjoy unlimited listening.

Audio Formats

Capable of reading DSD (2.8 and 5.6 MHz), FLAC, WAV, ALAC (192/24), MP3, WMA and AAC (USB or network) audio formats, the two bars allow you to enjoy high-quality content resolution in a simple and fast way. And in both cases, it is also possible to carry out control procedures through spoken instructions.

DHT-S516H, clear dialogues and easy connectivity

With a compact design that facilitates its location in front of the television without covering its lower edge or its infrared sensor, it is able to adapt to any space, being able to hang it even on the wall.

To achieve an immersive sound experience, it stands out for supporting the most popular surround decoding formats such as Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS and includes Denon Dialogue Enhancer, which improves the intelligibility of the dialogues, being ideal this technology to enjoy the voices with total clarity.

It consists of two bi-amped mid woofers, two tweeters, and advanced DSP processing. Furthermore, it is accompanied by a wireless subwoofer with two drivers that add dimension and depth to movies.

To all this, it adds a simple and fast connectivity through an HDMI input and output compatible with 4K HDCP 2.2, Dolby Vision and HDR10, an optical digital audio input, another coaxial and one more than 3.5 mm, as well as a USB port and Ethernet connection. Similarly, it offers Bluetooth wireless connectivity and is compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2.

DHT-S716H, premium bar

This soundbar is at the top of the range. With a larger size than the previous one, it can also be perfectly positioned in front of the TV without blocking the IR sensor or, if preferred, mounted on the wall.

Inside it integrates a 3.0 acoustic system made up of three channels, nine drivers and six high-efficiency class D digital amplification channels. It features Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master surround sound decoding, allowing you to enjoy movies, TV shows and games with immersive, room-filling home theater sound. At the same time, it can be the centerpiece of a complete 5.1 setup, by adding an optional branded subwoofer, the DSW-1H wireless model, and surround speakers featuring HEOS (HEOS 1, HEOS 3, HEOS 5 and HEOS 7).

In the connectivity section, it is equipped with four HDMI inputs that support 4K Ultra HD, HDCP 2.2, HDR, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby Vision, as well as ARC compatibility. To these are added a coaxial input, an optical one, a 3.5 mm one, and a USB port and Ethernet connection. Meanwhile, wirelessly, it offers Bluetooth, compatibility with the HEOS system and Apple AirPlay 2.

DSW-1H subwoofer, the best complement

This subwoofer can become the ideal companion to the DHT-S716H bar and stands out for having Deep Bass, which translates into even more powerful bass and, in this way, achieve a complete immersive experience. Two custom-designed 13.3 cm speakers are powered by sophisticated high-power Class D amplification and exclusive DSP algorithms, resulting in optimized low-frequency response throughout the dynamic range. In addition, it offers an easy configuration since it is only necessary to connect it to a power outlet and pair it with the bar via WiFi.

www.denon.com/es-ES

www.gaplasapro.com

Denon DHT-S516H: 699 euros

Denon DHT-S716H: 899 euros

Denon DSW-1H: 699 euros