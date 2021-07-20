Denon AVC-X8500HA: amplifier for a full home theater experience

With powerful 13 channel amplification, 8K signal pass-through and the most complete support for 3D surrround sound.

Denon presents a differential equipment that offers a multidimensional high quality sound: AVC-X8500HA. It is a sophisticated, technologically advanced and very complete amplifier that has 13 channels of 210w amplification to enjoy home cinema like never before, as well as a more immersive 3D experience.

Ready for the future of home theater

To enjoy movies, TV shows and games with the best image quality available, the Denon AVC-X8500HA features an advanced HDMI section (8 inputs / 3 outputs) with a dedicated 8K input that supports signal pass-through. 8K / 60 Hz and 4K / 120 Hz video signals. The main HDMI output of this amplifier is compatible with eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), which enables the transmission of uncompressed and object-based audio such as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, directly from the smart TV apps.

8K movies with 8K / 60 Hz signal pass-through

In addition, it is possible to go to a higher level thanks to it, because it is capable of playing 8K movies with 8K / 60 Hz signal passing or upward scaling, as well as by integrating AV Quick Media Switching (QMS) amplifiers, which are used to eliminate video lag in footage. It even provides the most exciting gaming experiences thanks to 4K / 120 Hz signal passing, as well as: VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), QFT (Fast Frame Transport) and ALLM (Low Latency Auto Mode), which reduces o Eliminate lag and image tearing for a smoother, lag-free gaming experience.

Advanced algorithms

Equipped with Audyssey Platinum’s full suite of advanced DSP algorithms, it includes the Audyssey MultEQ XT32 Automatic Room Acoustics Correction System. Using the supplied measurement microphone, MultEQ XT32 analyzes the output of each speaker (including subwoofers) at up to eight measurement points and then generates high-precision digital filters that optimize each channel to provide frequency and temporal response. correct. In addition, the optional Audyssey MultEQ Editor application allows you to view and adjust the parameters in detail to adapt the sound more precisely to the room and the tastes of each one.

Supported formats

Denon AVC-X8500HA supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) high dynamic range video formats. In the case of Dolby Vision, this technology transforms the viewing experience with an extraordinary level of brightness, contrast and color.

Meanwhile, for advanced multi-channel home theater applications, it is compatible with DTS: X Pro®, which will allow you to enjoy up to 13 channels of DTS: X decoding with speaker configurations such as 7.2.6 or 9.2.4. It also allows you to enjoy the latest in IMAX Enhanced movies in 7.2.6 or 9.2.4 speaker configurations. In addition to DTS: X Pro, it features other 3D audio formats, including Dolby Atmos®, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, DTS: X®, DTS Virtual: XTM, IMAX® Enhanced, and Auro-3D®. The latest height virtualization technologies provide immersive audio without height channels, creating virtual height effects in a 7.1, 5.1 and 2.1 speaker arrangement.

Integrated HEOS

Play music from any room and enjoy a connected listening experience throughout your home. This is what the new amplifier allows, in addition to being able to group HEOS compatible devices such as wireless speakers, Denon Home sound bars or AV amplifiers and thus be able to fill the house with the same song using the home network.

On the other hand, it is able to easily guide the user through the entire installation process so that the configuration is as accurate as possible. Thus, all settings can be optimized to achieve the best video and audio quality.

Finally, this new model was born to gradually replace the previous model, Denon AVC-X8500H, allowing users to update the HDMI / Digital board inside their AV amplifiers to obtain the same characteristics as the “A” components. The upgrade can be reserved by contacting the authorized resellers.

4,299 euros

www.denon-es.com