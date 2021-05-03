Dennis Schroder will be dismissed indefinitely due to health and safety protocols

05/03/2021 at 11:01 PM CEST

The starting point guard of the Los Angeles Lakers, the German Dennis Schroder, became the last loss of the team this Monday when it was reported that he has been subjected to the health and safety protocols covid-19 of the NBA.

Although officially has not announced the days that Schroder will be offIt will not be less than two weeks, after you pass all the medical tests to which you will be submitted.

Schroder was already out of Los Angeles’ loss last night when they lost 114-121 on their Staples Center field to the Toronto Raptors.

Schroder’s absence was the second related to covid-19 after missing four games last February due to a contact tracing violation.

Schroder’s loss comes at the worst moment for the Lakers when they have just eight games left to play. of the regular season and shares the sixth place in the Western Conference with the Portland Trail Blazers (36-28), who have a streak of four consecutive wins by three consecutive defeats of the league champions. Which means that the Lakers could finish the seventh or eighth place in the Western Conference and forced to play the so-called ‘play-in’ tournament with four teams to define the pass to the ‘playoffs’ of the seventh and eighth places.

The star forward of the Lakers, LeBron James, who completely rejected the ‘play-in’ tournament, alluded to Schroder’s absence during his post-game remarks after losing to the Raptors.

James claimed that like any team, the key is that all the players are in full shape and can compete, something that until now has not been able to happen due to injuries and other types of sick leave or protocols.

The four-time winner of the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, admitted that the final stretch of the season for the Lakers will be very complicated and difficult.

It is believed that Lakers coach Frank Vogel will decide on the reserve point guard, Texan Alex Caruso, as the player who will fill the starting job vacated by Schroder, as he did on Sunday against the Raptors.

Schroder, who will be a free agent this summer and playing his first season with the Lakers, is averaging 15.5 points; 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.