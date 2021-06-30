Dennis Schröder wants $ 120 million in Free Agency

Dennis Schröder will be one of the main protagonists of the next Free Agency 2021. The hitherto player of Los angeles lakers hits the free agent market as one of the most sought after and desired by NBA franchises. Everything indicates that the one who ends up signing him will have to make a great financial effort to do so.

This has been communicated by Schröder himself according to Armin Andres, Vice President of the German Basketball Federation. The 27-year-old point guard assures that his intention is to sign an agreement that is around 100-120 million dollars, that is, 20-25 million per season, around the maximum contract.

For this reason, as Andres continues, it is why Schröder will not represent Germany this summer. The player is afraid of losing his big opportunity if he suffers some kind of injury.

It should be remembered that Dennis Schröder rejected last March a renewal offer from the Lakers of 84 million dollars for four more seasons as a player in the Los Angeles franchise (about 21 million per season). Unsurprisingly, Schröder himself will not accept any Free Agency offer that is lower in value than that.

Expectations oversized?

Regardless of whether a team decides to offer him that amount of money in Free Agency 2021, the reality is that Dennis Schröder has dropped his level considerably this last season compared to 20219/20 with Oklahoma City Thunder. The benefits of German in each course are summarized as follows:

OKC (2019/20): 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 46.9% TC, 38.5% T3 in 65 games played (only two as a starter). Lakers (2020/21): 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 43.7% TC, 33.5% T3 in 61 games played (all as a starter).