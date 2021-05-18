Dennis Schröder is not happy with his role in the Lakers

The player of the Angels lakers, Dennis schroder He confessed that he does not feel comfortable with his role in his team on the court in the NBA.

There is a lot to unpack here. In particular: I’m not sure anyone was Dennis schroder believe that Dennis schroder You should be paid for as a newbie to the NBA. I mean, it’s not exactly Chris Paul or anything like that.

That said, the promise of Angels lakers can defend himself in these playoffs even if he helps the Lakers to return to the finals of the NBA.

Other than that, having an average of 34% from three and only 44% from the field is not exactly the kind of numbers that almost always hit the NBA as a result men get the best price for their work.

It’s also missing the “marquee franchise” part, as if Purple and Gold weren’t the literally broadest and most marquee franchise in the world. NBA. Assuming the report is true, everything is a little crazy.