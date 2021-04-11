Dennis Schroder explains what happened to Kyrie Irving

The player of the Lakers, Dennis Schroder explains what happened to the star of the NBA Kyrie irving in the party of the NBA.

During the first half of the possible preview of the Finals of the NBA Saturday at the Barclays Center, the Los Angeles point guard Lakers, Dennis Schroder, followed the passage of the All-Star of the Brooklyn nets, Kyrie irving, Step by Step.

However, Schroder’s evening ended prematurely when he followed Irving straight into the locker room after both players received two technical fouls for a verbal exchange with 9:41 remaining in the third quarter.

Kyrie irving He was apparently annoyed by Schroder’s actions and could be seen hurling words in his direction. The escort of the Lakers He seemed taken aback by Irving’s feelings, as both players were quickly evaluated and separated. However, neither player seemed interested in ending the conversation, leading to another technique for each player.

Dennis Schroder gave his opinion on the incident after the game, although he couldn’t offer much clarity. The escort of the Lakers He claimed that he did not know that he had been given the initial technique, and believes that he earned the second by saying goodbye to Irving when he saw his counterpart being expelled.

“At first I didn’t know we had double techniques when he approached me. After that, I kept asking him: What are you talking about? And he kept talking, kept talking. Then they fired him, or he got the second coach, and I mean I said “Bye.” I don’t even know if I greeted him. I probably did. And then he said, ‘You left too, because you greeted him.’ And I didn’t even know that I got the first technician when he approached me, ”added the German floor general.