Dennis Rodman He was a player of Chicago Bulls between 1995 and 1998. He belonged to the champion team led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and got three of his five rings with them (the other two he did with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 and 1990). In addition, he is one of the protagonists of the new documentary about the Bulls of 98, “The Last Dance”.

For this reason, and from Sports Chicago, what have been the 10 craziest individual feats accomplished by Rodman in the NBA have been collected. Here is a list of all of them:

10. Only player at Southeastern Oklahoma State University to be drafted by an NBA team: Detroit Pistons at No. 27 in the 2nd round of the 1986 Draft.

9. One of the 10 players in all of history to win the NBA Best Defender of the Year award multiple times: 1990 and 1991, both times with the Detroit Pistons.

8. Achieve a single triple double throughout his professional career: on January 16, 1996, at the age of 34, with the Chicago Bulls. In addition, only Pau Gasol, with 35, has managed it at an older age.

7. Multiple games during his career with more than 30 rebounds: Adding up all the performances of all NBA players in the last 30 seasons, there have only been 13 individual performances with 30 or more rebounds in one game. Rodman made 5 of those 13, and no player other than him has more than two.

6. Two streaks of seven games of at least 20 rebounds per game: the first between November and December 1992, and the other between February and March 1995.

5. NBA leader in rebounds per game for seven consecutive seasons: from the 1991/92 season to the 1997/98 season.

(1996) Dennis Rodman in the NBA Finals was one of a kind. # NBA

pic.twitter.com/1P3Lf00Zq6 – Kyle Carney (@ k014c) April 19, 2020

4. He averaged 16.7 rebounds per game during the seven seasons in which he was the leader in this statistic. No player since him has managed, in one season, to reach that number of rebounds.

3. 159 games with 20 or more rebounds throughout his professional career, from being drafted by the Pistons in 1986 to his retirement in 2000 with the Dallas Mavericks.

2. One of the two players with at least 5,000 rebounds in the NBA, and with more rebounds than career points: Rodman had 11,954 rebounds and 6,683 points. The other player is Bill Russell (21,620 rebounds and 14,522 points).

1. Member of the NBA Hall of Fame with just 19 career games (of the 1,080 he played) with 20 or more points.

.