The legend of the NBA, Dennis Rodman, as we well know, he shares a controversial friendship with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un.

For this reason, Rodman dared to confess how he met his friend today, the leader of that nation.

Dennis confessed that when he met the also leader of the Workers’ Party of Korea, They had a tremendous party with karaoke, vodka and women included.

It all happened in 2013, when Rodman, who is currently 58 years old, traveled to Pyongyang and himself confessed that when he arrived in the nation he had no idea about anything about its inhabitants or their customs.

When the supreme leader of North Korea approached to greet the basketball legend, after playing a basketball game, Rodman He confessed that he had no idea who he was.

He asked me, ‘do you like my country?’ And I said to him; ‘Yes, it’s fine, it’s fine.’ ”

Then Kim explained that he had extended an invitation to Michael Jordan for you to visit North Korea, “But since he could not come, we asked you.”

And since that first conversation, Kim and Rodman They clicked automatically, so much so that the North Korean leader invited him to their home for a taste of “Wild Party“

Kim said to Dennis, ‘Let’s have dinner tonight. A little karaoke, a little vodka, and some beauties and things like that. ”

So as the party wore on, all Dennis remembers is that “we were having dinner and we were fucking drunk, then he starts singing karaoke and I had no idea what the hell he was saying.”

Later, Dennis confessed that a band of 18 women arrived at the scene, who played the song from the television program ‘Dallas’.

Among the songs Dennis and Kim performed that night are tracks by Van Halen, Rolling Stone and Pearl Jam. Of course, Dennis assures that they did not talk about politics in that wild party.

