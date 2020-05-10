Los Angeles California.- The ex-basketball player Dennis Rodman was on the ‘Hotboxing’ podcast with Mike Tyson, where he told about his experience with Kim Jong-A, leader of North Korea and also took the opportunity to send a message to Donald trump, United States’s president.

Dennis Rodman points out that they questioned him about going to North Korea and assured that yes, it was fine, so he accepted.

“I thought I’d give an autograph signature and play basketball. I didn’t know anything about North Korea, ”he confessed.

Because I didn’t know about North Korea, They told him to be careful, so he asked his agent to have surveillance on the trip, but when he arrived, he was surprised.

Upon arrival in North Korea, Dennis Rodman He was received with a red carpet and 80 people around him and was asked about whether he was happy in the country, to which he answered yes.

In North Korea, Rodman says he met leader Kim Jong-Un, but initially, when he saw all the men around him, he thought he would go to jail. The ex-basketball player added that he went to a place, where there were high chairs, around 20, he sat in the middle and remembered that there were 22 thousand Koreans, who began to applaud, so he thought it was him, but he saw that it was Kim Jong-Un.

Suddenly they got up and started clapping, loudly, and started cheering. I thought they were doing it for me, I greeted them and they said it was for him (Kim Jong-Un), ”he said.

Rodman accepted that he did not know who Kim Jong-Un was and was told that he was the leader of North Korea.

Rodman says he got drunk on Kim-Jong Un

Kim Jong-Un approached the basketball player, with whom he began to talk, although it was in Korean, so there was an interpreter, who told Rodman if he liked the country and the former Chicago Bulls player replied that yes, he was a great country.

He says, I love basketball. I’m happy you’re here. He told me that Michael Jordan was asked to come, but it was not, so we asked you to be here, “said Dennis.

Rodman added that Kim Jong-Un talked to him about basketball and then they went to a room where there were 70 people around and mentioned that he would like him to come back as they enjoyed his company.

Dennis, we’d like you to come back, we enjoy your company, we’ll have dinner tonight, a little karaoke, a lot of vodka, things like that. We went to dinner, we got drunk, we sang karaoke, I had no idea what he was talking about, “he said.

At karaoke, Rodman notes that he had a band with 18 women, saying they were beautiful, but they only played one song, and the former basketball player asked for more songs on his return to South Korea.

“We have been good friends after that. I don’t talk politics with him, I don’t get involved in that, since I went to North Korea to do sports. I do not discuss politics with them. I have seen everything from its mausoleums to its military power, ”he revealed.

Rodman said that he visited three mausoleums and in one of them is Kim Jong-Un’s grandfather and in another is the father, who are frozen and are in the middle of the room, illuminated with a red light. In the third mausoleum, there is what will be for the current leader of North Korea.

Dennis Rodman also said that, on his visit, he met the daughter of Kim Jong-Un, who was also present at the coexistence.

Send message to Donald Trump

Dennis Rodman assured that he knows that everyone hates Kim Jong-Un He noted that after his trip to North Korea, the FBI tracks his cell phone calls.

Rodman assured that, on his arrival at North KoreaHe did not see people going through difficulties, as he has seen in China or Japan.

“I have seen what he is doing, he is changing the country. It’s probably different, because I didn’t see that, I didn’t see that part of North Korea in depth, but I saw everything else, “he said.

Rodman said it was a good experience going to North Korea, adding that one of the reasons why Donald trump He does not open the doors to the Asian Country, it is for him.

After your comment, Mike Tyson He asked what Dennis’s opinion of Donald Trump was and the former basketball player responded.

Donald I love your golf courses, I love your wife, I love your daughter. Donald, you’re doing a good job, I think. I don’t know, I don’t see you much these days, but hello. He is the President, I have nothing to do with what he does. He’s a friend. “Rodman said.

Mike Tyson noted that the President must be respected, ending with the issue.

On this note:

.